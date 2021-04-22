Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $92.63 and a 1 year high of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

