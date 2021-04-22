Brokers Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.53.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

