Brokers Offer Predictions for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $521.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 332,213 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

