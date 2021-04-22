Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brunswick stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

