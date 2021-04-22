Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million.

Several research firms have commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.