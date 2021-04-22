Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $57.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43. Bumble has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $6,238,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $3,633,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

