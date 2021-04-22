Busey Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,645. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

