Busey Wealth Management Purchases 5,547 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

