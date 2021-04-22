Busey Wealth Management Sells 194 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

