Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BY opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $836.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

