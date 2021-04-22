BZEdge Trading 97.2% Higher This Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $1,922.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 97.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00274600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.01012332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00649632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.86 or 0.99809069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

