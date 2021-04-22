Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.44. The stock had a trading volume of 131,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

