Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 985,209 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16.

