Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $192.80 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.