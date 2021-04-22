Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 37,073 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,073 shares during the period. Sony comprises approximately 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $108.44. 559,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

