CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS.

Shares of CACI traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.56. 6,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.16. CACI International has a 52-week low of $190.16 and a 52-week high of $266.31.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

