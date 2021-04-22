Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $7,825,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

