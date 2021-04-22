CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$41.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.56.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at C$36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.59. The firm has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 945.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.