Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.