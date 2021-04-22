Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

CVGW has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

