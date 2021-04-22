Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 991.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

