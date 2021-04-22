Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,739,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,648,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.