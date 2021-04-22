Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

