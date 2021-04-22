Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camping World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Camping World by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Camping World by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

