Canaccord Genuity Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to $71.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.