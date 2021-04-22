Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$147.36.

TSE CNR opened at C$138.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$145.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$107.62 and a 1-year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at C$1,950,462,304.84. Insiders sold a total of 262,034 shares of company stock worth $35,985,425 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

