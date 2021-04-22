Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$587.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$489.42.
Shares of CP opened at C$444.00 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$302.33 and a one year high of C$489.37. The company has a market cap of C$59.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$465.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$443.23.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.