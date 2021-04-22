Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $23,203,000.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 90,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

