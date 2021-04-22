Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $618.64. 4,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,800. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.65 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.77.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.