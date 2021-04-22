Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

BND traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

