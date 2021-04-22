Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.92. 10,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,593. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.01 and a one year high of $423.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.71 and a 200 day moving average of $372.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

