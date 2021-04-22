Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,597. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 83,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

