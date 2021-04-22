Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.95. 37,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $272.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

