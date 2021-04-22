Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as high as C$9.82. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 126,789 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.46 million and a P/E ratio of -26.88.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.