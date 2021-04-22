Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.69

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 29920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOEV. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

