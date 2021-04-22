CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.69.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

