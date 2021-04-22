Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.79. 12,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,822. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.