Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.98 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 288,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

