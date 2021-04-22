Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,678. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

