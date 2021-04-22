Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.60. The company had a trading volume of 349,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average is $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $629.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

