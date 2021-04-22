Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lowered by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

COF opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

