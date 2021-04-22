Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $359,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,869.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

