Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.16

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 99167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

