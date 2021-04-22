Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.94

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 646778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

