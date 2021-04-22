Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $90.65 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

