CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Boosted by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

