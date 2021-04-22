Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of CCL opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

