Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of SAVA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,366. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

