CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.79

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$71.79 and last traded at C$71.75, with a volume of 47772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.63.

The company has a market cap of C$12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,938. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

