Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.75. 5,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,594. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $159.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

